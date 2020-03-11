Latest on Coronavirus in Illinois: Six new cases confirmed Wednesday

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) -- At the daily afternoon press conference surrounded by state health officials, Illinois confirms six new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing the total number of cases to 25.
Most of these cases were in Chicago or Cook County with one new case north in Lake County, as a man in his 50's contracted the disease. Of the new patients in Cook County, one is in their 80's, 2 men in their 70's, a women in her 50's and a man in his 40's.
Pritzker also recommended that residents avoid any large gatherings, in an effort to prevent transmission of the virus.
Earlier today, the City of Chicago postponed this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and the WHO declared coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic.