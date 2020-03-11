Latest on Coronavirus in Illinois: Six new cases confirmed Wednesday

At the daily afternoon press conference surrounded by state health officials, Illinois confirms six new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing the total number of cases to 25.

Most of these cases were in Chicago or Cook County with one new case north in Lake County, as a man in his 50's contracted the disease. Of the new patients in Cook County, one is in their 80's, 2 men in their 70's, a women in her 50's and a man in his 40's.

Pritzker also recommended that residents avoid any large gatherings, in an effort to prevent transmission of the virus.

Earlier today, the City of Chicago postponed​ this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and the WHO declared coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic.