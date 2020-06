A large turtle stopped by the Rock River Water Reclamation District facility on Thursday morning.

The RRWRD did not know how old the turtle was, but managed to get a picture of the friendly creature.

"From the looks of those claws and size, could be as old as our plant!"

the RRWRD Facebook page said.

The new friend was taken off the pavement and back into the river, according to the RRWRD.