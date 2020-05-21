LIVE: 2,268 new coronavirus cases, 87 new deaths in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,268 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 87 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 8 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 4 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90, 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- Livingston County: 1 male 70s

- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70s

- McLean County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 60s

- Will County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 102,686 cases, including 4,607 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,307 specimens for a total of 672,020. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 12-18, 2020 is 14%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.