Krispy Kreme offering free donuts to doctors, nurses

Krispy Kreme will be offering free donuts to doctors and nurses every Monday until May.

Beginning on March 30, which is National Doctors’ Day, doctors and nurses will receive a dozen of Original Glazed Donuts for free from Krispy Kreme every Monday up until the week of May 6-12, which is National Nurses Week.

Customers can go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell them what you want, and show them your employer badge.

On Saturdays beginning on March 28, Krispy Kreme will add a free dozen Original Glazed Donuts to every pick-up, drive-thru and delivery order for regular customers with any full price dozen Original Glazed Donuts or more.

