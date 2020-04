Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden gives out free trees Friday in honor of Arbor Day.

While supplies last, Klehm will hand out trees to the public Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in its parking lot.

Bur oak, red oak and swamp white oak are available. The arboretum says it encourages visitors to walk the gardens and enjoy the scenery while adhering to social distancing guidelines.