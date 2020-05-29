Kinnikinnick School District hosts remote learning parade

The school year may be over for some, but the fun is just getting underway. Despite not being able to graduate in-person, the Kinnikinnick School District is finding ways to celebrate its eighth graders.

The school district held a remote learning parade Friday afternoon. Dozens of cars packed into the parking lot at Roscoe Middle School for the start of the parade. Everyone in the community was encouraged to participate and celebrate along the route. Those graduating eighth grade were asked to wear their cap and gowns to be recognized. School district superintendent Keli Freedlund said it's their way of saying congrats.

"This year was tough on everybody, but especially those making transitions in school. But we know that our kiddos are well-prepared for the high school and all that awaits their futures."

Freedlund also mentioned that each school in the district has had their own celebration for its students.