Kingston woman killed in crash Sunday

At 9:05 p.m. Sunday, The Winnebago County Coroner's Office was contacted and informed of a death at OSF St Anthony Medical Center.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman from Kingston was involved in a two vehicle collision. The collision took place on Cherry Valley Road and Myelle Rd in Franklin Township. She was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy Monday showing the preliminary cause of death being blunt trauma of the head. Her identification is being withheld pending notification of all next of kin.