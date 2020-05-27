Killing of unarmed man sparks outrage, local representatives speak on racism

Many are outraged after an unarmed black man, George Floyd, died after Minneapolis police officers arrested him. One officer can be seen kneeling on his neck, despite Floyd saying he could not breathe.

Police there said he matched a description of someone who was committing forgery.

This follows after Ahmaud Arbery, and unarmed black jogger was shot and killed in Georgia. The two who shot him while he was on a run say he matched a description of someone who broke into a nearby facility.

Now, State Representative Maurice West is speaking out. He took to Facebook to post about his wife being pregnant, and shared how they take walks together at night.

"She always tells me 'I would never do this by myself. I'm thankful to have you as a big black man,'" he tells 23 News. But after headlines continue to pop up day-after-day of what many consider acts of racism, West's confidence in walking by himself is fading.

"Normally people would be more scared of me at night than any other thing and would walk away from me. And that makes my life peaceful," he laughs. "Because I can just do my thing at night. But now I can't do that."

West labeled his face mask with his politician logo. He says it's not to promote himself, but rather so people know who he is so there can't be misjudgment.

"That's the world we're living in right now," he says. West believes he has a duty to respond in this situation, but not to react.

"When we react we are making the situation worse. We need to respond so that people understand their shortcomings in the situation," he says. "This is not anti-police, this is not anti-white people. This is learning how to survive and hear those cries. And let's work together to dry those tears."

He's hopeful his Facebook post can start that dialogue.

The four officers involved in Floyd's arrest were fired. Wednesday Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck to be charged in his death.

"Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail," he questions. "It is on us as leaders to see this for what it is, and call it what it is."