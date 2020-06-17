Kids lack of summer exercise leads to problems as adults

With thousands of students coming off a year of computer-led classes, medical professionals warn of potential link between weight gain and bladder cancer.

Getting kids off the couch and outside for activities is not only good for reducing weight gain, but also for reducing the risk of getting bladder cancer, according to Dr. Daniel Sadowski of Rockford Urological Associates.

With summer events being canceled, it's tough to get kids out the door. However, it could affect their health even as adults.

"We know that childhood obesity can cause a lot of trouble moving forward as adults: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and what we are finding now is that it is related to some forms of cancer and what this study shows is a slight increase in the risk of bladder cancer," Sadowski said.