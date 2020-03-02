Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart speaks at YWCA luncheon

Child abduction victim Elizabeth Smart shared her story of survival and healing at the annual YWCA luncheon.

"There is no way that one person could be so evil to force that on another person," said Smart. "That could not happen to anyone. That could not happen to me."

Smart opened up to more than 800 people about being taken from her childhood home back in 2002. She was 14 years-old and held captive for nine months.

"I will never forget how I felt lying on the ground in pain. Not only physically was I in pain and emotionally," said Smart.

YMCA leaders say her story of survival can impact many people in the community.

"I think it really goes a long way in helping us understand what a role we have to bring up the next generation of leadership," said YMCA Northwestern Illinois CEO Kris Machajewski.

On top of years of healing, Smart says she was sexually assaulted while aboard a flight to Utah last summer. Despite all of the trauma Smart has endured she says tragedy should not triumph.

"You are every bit as worthy as everyone else," said Smart.

