Keith School choir performs virtually

While in-person schooling is canceled for the remainder of the school year, online classes are still taking place, as are a few after school activities.

The Keith Country Day lower school choir sings "hello to all the children of the world" virtually. Despite the stay-at-home order, the 16-person choir put together this video as part of Keith’s "fine arts week" on Facebook.

Each day the school posts a different video of its students singing or performing a song. If you want to see more videos like this one, head to the Keith Country Day School Facebook page.

