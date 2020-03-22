Keeping up with mental health during a time of uncertainty

The uncertainty of the future can be alarming, especially for those struggling with mental or substance abuse disorders. Rosecrance is keeping its doors open for that reason.

Rosecrance leaders are in contact with state and local health departments, and follow guidance from the CDC. Leaders tell 23 News patients are anxious during this time of COVID-19 and the "stay at home order" in the state. They say getting educated can help mitigate fears.

Understanding what the terms "social distance" and "quarantine" mean can help ease fears. "Obviously going outside is good and it's healthy, and getting a little bit of exercise," says Tom Wright, Roscrance's Chief Medical Officer. "So go walk, be with other people if you keep the right amount of the social distance away. Do some reading, some education, you know we give a lot of leisure activities for our patients."

He tells 23 News Rosecrance continues to have patients come in for help. But to allow for social distancing they offer services via Skype, Facetime and phone calls for those who don't want to visit in person.