Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful Clothing drive creates long waiting lines

The waiting line pushed back multiple blocks for the Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful spring clothing drive.

The organization asks for wearable items like clothing, shoes, belts and more. To keep people safe, they didn't have their cars, just show volunteers were items were and they moved them.

Jean Lopez of KNIB says, "We decided to have it just at our location because we are considered essential and this way we can have control over everything very well and we keep our distancing and we ask that people stay in their vehicle and we can unload them very quickly and get the line going."