Kayaker rescued from Kishwaukee River highlights the importance of water safety

The recent rescue of a kayaker on the Kishwaukee River brings to light the importance of water safety.

“All of these activities seem fun but there is an element of danger attached to them," said Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody.

What was meant to be a fun Memorial Day kayak ride quickly took a turn for the worse when a Loves Park women's kayak capsized.

"Officers responded to find a woman who was clinging to a branch that was hanging over the Kishwaukee River," Woody said.

Woody says after locating the 43-year-old an officer jumped in to rescue her and with help from other first responders were able to pull her out of the water safely.

"Thankfully for the quick thinking and actions of the citizens on the scene and the first responders this was able to be a rescue instead of a recovery of a body,” Woody said.

"So it's a great family activity but there is some great knowledge,” said Rocktown Adventures General Manager Kevin Versino.

Versino says spending time on the water means being more responsible.

"Knowing you're wearing a life jacket and how fast is too fast to go out on the water is very important,” Versino said.

Versino encourages beginners to watch videos, practice paddling and if you end up in a dangerous situation have a safety plan in place.

"We get ourselves off the river bed on our backs preferably, hopefully, we are paddling with someone they can assist you and your boat and since the rivers are narrow, not wide I advise getting to the shore as fast as possible," Versino said.

Woody says on average his department only responds to one water rescue a year.