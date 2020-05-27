Kayaker rescued from Kishwaukee River by Belvidere Police

Belvidere Police officers rescued a Loves Park woman whose kayak had capsized in the fast-flowing waters of the Kishwaukee River.

Around 4:35 p.m. Monday, Officers of the Belvidere Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Belvidere Fire Dept. and Illinois State Police, District 16 responded to a 911 call of a woman who was in the Kishwaukee River after her kayak had capsized spilling her into the river.

First responders located a 43-year-old woman from Loves Park clinging to a tree limb after the current had washed her down river near the Spencer Park Conservation District in Belvidere.

The woman was struggling to hang on to the tree limb and started to “bob” under the water when Belvidere Police fashioned rescue ropes and entered the frigid water. After struggling to stay afloat the officer was able to reach the woman and pull her from the tree limb as they were both pulled to the river bank by several first responders from the Belvidere Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Belvidere Fire Dept. and Illinois State Police.

The Belvidere Police Department encourages anyone having information or video pertaining to this incident to call the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135.