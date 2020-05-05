KNIB sets date for Spring clothing drive in Rockford

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful's Rockford RecycleCenter sets the date for its next clothing drive.

Wearable, stained or damaged clothing to be redistributed or recycled will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon May 9 at 4665 Hydraulic Road.

Clothing can be recycled into things like insulation and carpet padding. The clothing can have rips, tears, stains or broken parts.

Clothing or outerwear for men, women and children will be accepted. That includes shoes, boots, belts, leather accessories, linens, pillows, purses, briefcases, backpacks, stuffed toys, fabric, yarn, soft-sided luggage and throw rugs.

A full list of recyclable items that will be accepted can be found here. Carpet and padding will not be accepted.

Electronics, metals, cardboard, books, etc. will not be taken during the Spring clothing drive.

Only the Hydraulic Road location is participating in the Spring clothing drive.