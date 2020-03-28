Juvenile shot in Rockford Friday night, Rockford Police now investigating

Rockford Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Rockford around 9:00 p.m. Friday night.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Harrison Avenue for reports of a shooting, Upon arrival they found a juvenile had been shot.

The victim was taken to SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they have no word on a suspect or the motive that led to the shooting.

You can see a tweet from the Rockford Police Department at the bottom of this article. This is a developing story.