Juneteenth: The holiday celebrating the end of slavery

Juneteenth a day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States will hold an extra special meaning as nationwide protests continue across the country fighting for equality and justice.

"It's a time to be present and active in your community. It's a time to embrace what the world benefits from black people," said Mercedes Joyner, NAACP social media coordinator.

June 19 is an important day in American black history because it's the day all enslaved African Americans became free.

"Major General Gordan Granger, a union general, went down to Galveston Texas and read out loud the emancipation proclamation. There were thousands of enslaved Africans that did not know it had been read," said Joseph Flynn, NIU associate director of black studies.

Across the country, Juneteenth is celebrated through parades and emancipation festivals but Flynn says he wants people to learn about the significance.

"It's important that people take Juneteenth as an opportunity to get in touch with what this history is all about," Flynn said.

Joyner says while that was a victory for the black community there is still work to be done.

"My intelligence has been questioned because I am 25 but in a room where everyone is either white or older,” Joyner said.

Joyner encourages young black people to join her in this fight for equality.

"There are representatives there are senators that you can talk to and work with so the change is consistent," Joyner said.

And to teach people about black history.

"Being fidelius to what happened in history is important,” Flynn said.

Flynn says Juneteenth is observed as a holiday by 46 states and there is a resolution sitting before Congress to make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday.