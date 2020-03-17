Joe Chiarelli beats Jim Webster in the Republican race for Winnebago County Board chairperson

Current City of Rockford Alderperson Joe Chiarelli beats current Winnebago County Board member Jim Webster in the Republican race for county board chairperson.

Webster has 15 years of experience with the county, and will serve for District 2 until his term ends in 2022. He tells 23 News he entered the race late, but has support from his community. "It's been very rewarding. Whether I prevail this evening or not, I'm happy that I did it. It was a great experience," he says.

Chiarelli is a City of Rockford alderperson for the 14th Ward. He is the Codes and Regulations chair, and is on the Liquor Commission. He has a long history in tailoring, and is a certified Master Tailor.

Chiarelli won the city of Rockford's vote by a large margin. The votes for Winnebago County as a whole ran much closer.

He will run on the Republican ticket in the General election in November against Democrat Burt Gerl, who is also a Winnebago County Board member representing District 15.

Both Chiarelli and Webster agreed a large task for the next chairperson will be uniting the county board, which has faced its issues in the past couple years.

"I think just by being one-on-one with the County Board members, and uniting them in the cause that we have to do the work of the people," says Chiarelli. "We have to get our priorities down, and we have to have common goals."

"All the rhetoric going on between the struggles, and the fights and all that, that's got to end," says Webster. "And I think it will."