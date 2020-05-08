Jetliner hits, kills man on Austin, Texas, airport runway

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man was struck and killed by a commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport.

Authorities say it happened Thursday night at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot of a Southwest Airlines flight arriving from Dallas reported seeing a person on Runway 17-Right shortly after touching down at 8:12 p.m.

The driver of an airport operations vehicle later found the body on the runway.

Airport spokesman Bryce Dubee says officials don’t believe the man was supposed to be on Runway 17-R at the time, but they’re working to confirm that and determine the events leading up to his death.

