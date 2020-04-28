JetBlue becomes first carrier to require masks on passengers

(CNN) - JetBlue is set to become the first major U.S. airline to require passengers to wear face coverings.

JetBlue says planes are still shared spaces, where everyone needs to be considerate. (Source: CNN)

The airline says this move is about protecting everyone on board.

Cabin air circulates and is cleaned through filters every few minutes. JetBlue says planes are still shared spaces, where everyone needs to be considerate.

Employees have already been wearing masks.

The new policy starts May 4. Small children are exempt from the requirement.

For more information, read the JetBlue coronavirus guidance.

