Jennifer "Ginger" Hanley sworn in as the new 12th Ward Alderperson

The Rockford City Council is back up to 14 Alderpersons with the swearing in of Jennifer "Ginger" Hanley earlier this evening.

While tonight's meeting was held virtually, Hanley was able to be sworn in at city hall. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara chose Hanley to replace John Beck in the 12th Ward. Beck passed away last month.

Hanley says a few things she wants to focus on as Alderperson is reducing crime, economic development, and neighborhood vitality. She says it's an honor to take on this roll.

"I feel very honored to be able to kind of fill in for John Beck. Like I mentioned before, he was such a big part of our community and neighborhood. He's missed every day. And if I can just give back a little bit and just be a little bit like him I'll be happy." Hanley also said.

