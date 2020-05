The Winnebago County Coroner identifies a man shot and killed May 3 at a home on Rockford's west side.

Phillip Trammell Jr., 24, of Rockford was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a party where a fight broke out. Several people began firing guns.

A second man was hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Rockford Police Department is continuing its investigation.