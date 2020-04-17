Janesville woman dies after one-car accident in Rock County

A 33-year-old Janesville woman has died following a single vehicle roll-over crash Thursday night in the Town of La Prairie.

Investigators say shortly before 10:30 pm the woman was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse southbound on South Read Road when the car crossed the center line, entered a field and flipped over several times.

The woman was air lifted to Javon Bea Hospital Riverside in Rockford where she died this morning.

The crash, which is being reconstructed by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team, remains under investigation at this time.