Janesville resident dies from nursing home where six people are infected

A nursing home in Janesville has now been identified as the facility where multiple cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Of the 14 cases reported over the weekend, 4 residents and 2 staff members of the oak Park Place facility have tested positive for the coronavirus. Three of the four newly confirmed cases are hospitalized and the fourth one is isolated in a separate wing in the facility.

It's also confirmed that one of those residents has died of complications from COVID-19. That person was previously hospitalized and was the first case reported at the facility. This case also marks the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rock County.

There are currently 2,440 cases in Wisconsin with 77 deaths reported in the state.