Janesville mom runs 26.2 miles while 19 weeks pregnant

While events such as the Milwaukee Marathon this past weekend was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one Janesville mom was determined to run 26.2 miles, even at 19 weeks pregnant.

38-year-old Meliessa Kegler ran her own marathon around Janesville where family and friends showed up with signs to cheer her on as she jogged the course. The soon-to-be mother of three was determined to achieve her goal, one step at a time.

Keglet says she finished her marathon in 4 hours and 53 minutes. Officials with the Milwaukee Marathon mailed her a bib number and a medal to make sure she got the full experience.