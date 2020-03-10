Janesville man arrested for 11th OWI early Tuesday morning

Early Tuesday morning, Rock County Sheriff's were called to the 6200 block of S USH 51 for a domestic disturbance call. This disturbance was between 64-year-old Peter Smith and a woman.

Shortly before police arrived, Smith left the scene in a Blue Buick. Sheriff's deputies spotted the car and stopped Smith, who displayed signs of driving while intoxicated.

Smith was arrested and charged with OWI, his 11th offense which is a felony. He is being held in the Rock County Jail where h