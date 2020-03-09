Janesville man arrested following child abuse incident

On early Saturday, Janesville Police responded to the 500 block of Eisenhower for a report of a person not breathing and without a pulse.

When the first officer arrived, there were two adults and a 15 month old child on the scene. The two adults were the mother of the child and her boyfriend.

At that time, the child was not breathing and the mother was performing CPR to the child. Following the child was transported to Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Throughout the course of the investigation, it found that the injuries to the child were deliberate. That's when police arrested 30-year-old Steven Horan of Janesville. He has been charged with Physical Abuse to a child causing great bodily harm

The child has been transferred to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford for continued treatment.