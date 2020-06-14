Janesville man arrested after gun threat

Janesville Police arrested a 73-year-old man Sunday at 12:24 p.m. Police officers responded to the area of the Ice Age Trail on Janesville’s northwest side after a family walking on the trail was threatened by subject with a gun.

The family, their dog and one-month-old baby were walking on the trail when the suspect approached them about their unleashed dog. As the man victim was securing the dog, the suspect, Thomas M. Baker of Janesville, showed a handgun and pointed it all of them, threatening to kill them.

The suspect left and went toward Riverside Park. With the assistance of Rock County Sheriff deputies and golfers in Riverside Golf Course, the suspect was tracked near the pavilion at the entrance to Riverside Park. He had a gun as described by the victims.

Baker is charged with three counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety.