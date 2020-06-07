Janesville Police need assistance locating homicide suspect

The Janesville Police Department continues to interview witnesses, review video and process evidence from Saturday's shooting incident in the 1900 Block of Conde.

The department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect. They are searching for the following individual for the charge of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide:

Clemons, Kenan L.

Black male

Approximately 6 foot tall, short braided hair, thin build

Last seen wearing: Dark colored sweatshirt, dark colored pants

Age: 17

Janesville Police are asking for the public’s assistance with this serious incident. If you witnessed this incident, or you have knowledge of the location the person listed above they encourage you to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your smart phone.