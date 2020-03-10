Janesville PD: 15-month-old baby girl beaten to death by mother's boyfriend

2 days after being admitted to the hospital, a baby girl has died from her injuries after being beaten in Janesville.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, charges against 30-year old Steven Horan of Janesville were announced. Horan, the baby mother's boyfriend has been charged with Physical Abuse to a Child Causing Great Bodily Harm and Reckless Degree Homicide. He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.

Police say Horan was consuming alcohol throughout the course the evening and has a standing criminal history with the department.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, when police responded to the 500 block of Eisenhower Avenue for a report of a pulseless non-breathing person on the premises. When they arrived on the scene, they found the mother giving CPR to her 15-month-old child.

After investigation, officers learned that Horan was taking care of the child while the mother was at work. The child was in critical condition when she arrived home from work.