Janesville Mercyhealth employee tests positive for COVID-19

Mercyhealth released a statement confirming one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19. That employee is now self-quarantined with mild symptoms and is recovering.

Mercyhealth announced the individual works at the Michael Berry Building of the hospital. However, the employee had no patient contact.

On Thursday, the Rock County Health Department announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county. Officials said the individual is 57-years-old and recently attended an event in Chicago.

In the statement provided by Mercyhealth said "We are following CDC protocols and procedures and taking every precaution necessary to ensure the health and safety of our patients, visitors and staff. We have rigorous internal systems for infection prevention, and have expanded them greatly in response to the COVID-19 situation. Every COVID-19 case underscores the need for all of us to stay vigilant in the face of the virus, while offering support and care to all those who need it in our community."