Jack's Tire puts on surprise retirement celebration for employee

A South Beloit auto shop said goodbye to one of its longest tenured employees with a car parade.

Jack's Tire has been serving the Stateline for more than three decades and for almost the entire time the business has been around, a familiar face has been at the shop. Darryl Bloom retired Friday from Jack's after working there for 35 years. Since the shop cannot do an open house celebration, naturally it turned to a car parade. Everyone from friends, family, local businesses and the Rockton Police Department took part in the parade.

"There were a lot of customers and relatives that drove by and it was a surprise. I wasn't expecting that. It was very nice," said Bloom. "They've been very generous and kind. They were a lot of help and made my job a lot easier."

Jack's Tire is open Mon.-Fri. from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and closed on Saturdays and Sundays while the coronavirus pandemic continues.