JMK Nippon temporarily closes due to pandemic

Citing efforts to keep its employees and customers safe, JMK Nippon in Rockford says it will temporarily close.

The closure starts Sunday, April 12.

In a statement on Facebook, the restaurant wrote, "As the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to worsen over the next couple of weeks, we feel it is our duty to keep our customers and employees as safe as possible."

Owners also thanked the restaurant's customers and say they will keep the public updated on the business' Facebook page.