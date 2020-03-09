J.B. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation as 4 new COVID-19 cases are confirmed

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issues a disaster proclamation to build on the state's COVID-19 response and unlock more resources.

This comes as four new cases of the Coronavirus are now confirmed in Illinois, bringing the state total to 11. All four cases are in good condition. The first two cases in the state announced last month have recovered without known transmission to additional individuals.

The remaining patients are in isolation either at home or in a hospital. As with every case, our federal, state, county and hospital-level public health officials are working to actively identify any individuals who came into contact with the patients.

The proclamation formalizes emergency procedures already underway across state government by activating the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC). It brings together many decision-makers across every state agency and will give Illinois the ability to deploy resources as needed during this public health threat.

According to a press release, officials say that state and local partners will benefit from the disaster proclamation in the following ways:

1. Allows federal reimbursement for state response costs

2. Allows use of State Disaster Relief Fund, covering direct state costs and reimbursements to Illinois National Guard and mutual aid groups

3. Allows use of the state’s mutual aid network, groups of public safety response professionals — including hundreds of health care providers and management professionals, law enforcement officers, fire fighters, emergency medical technicians and disaster response professionals — that are available to deploy to areas of shortage

4. Authorizes the Governor to activate Illinois National Guard reservists, some of whom may be doctors and nurses

5. Allows expedited procurement should it be necessary

6. Authorizes additional executive authorities to protect public health and safety