Hanley ekes by Gill for Republican nomination in Winnebago County State's Attorney's race

Official results from the March 17 primary put J. Hanley over David Gill by 15 votes to win the Republican race for Winnebago County State's Attorney.

According to the latest tally, Hanley has 8,390 votes to Gill's 8,375. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow confirmed the results Tuesday.

But that's not the only close race. Only two votes separate Kevin McCarthy and John Penney in the Republican race for Winnebago County Board - District 11.

Mail-in ballots, which came in slowly following the election, pushed Hanley and McCarthy into the top spots.

Hanley will face Paul Carpenter, a Democrat, in the general election on Nov. 3.