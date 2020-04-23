It's time to think about making a plan for post-quarantine

Professionals at Chartwell recommend refinancing while you have extra time on your hands. This could help during the crisis to avert some financial worries when businesses begin to open back up.

By budgeting and goal setting, you can create a stable idea of your economic situation and reduce some anxiety from unknowns on the way.

Ryan Monette, a financial advisor says, "You know one year, five years, ten years down the road in a different position than where I am at today. What are the things I can remove from my budget that I got enjoyment from, but I could easily replace and still have as much enjoyment with things that don't cost as much money."