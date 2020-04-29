'It's a cry for help' as Belvidere North grad is stuck at sea

What sounds like a dream job on a dream vacation quickly turned into a nightmare for a local woman.

"It's just a cry for help," says Julia Whitcomb, a Belvidere North 2014 grad, and now vocalist on the Infinity Celebrity Cruise. "We just were told not to worry, and that they were going to try to make life as normal for us as possible."

Whitcomb embarked on what seemed like an ideal job in December, but as COVID-19 spread around the world she became cemented on a ship where she once felt free.

Passengers on board were allowed to leave weeks ago, but the crew members now approach day 32 of isolation. According to Whitcomb and the Cruise Directors, the CDC said she and two other Americans could not leave the ship when it docked in Miami Wednesday. They stated it was not a safe, or close transportation for her to get back to Illinois.

"You got to be making decisions quicker, and you've got to be seeing them as people," says Lisa Whitcomb, Julia's mother. "For us it's Julia, but she is one of many. There are thousands of people that are stuck on these cruise ships, that are crew members, that are not numbers, that are not badge IDs, that are someone's husbands, and wives, and sons and daughters."

The Whitcomb family took to social media for help. "I can't whine and complain and say I worked as hard as I possibly could if I don't see what I can do," says Julia. "And so right now my only resources are the people outside of this situation. And I have to ask for help, because I think they [Infinity Cruise] need help."

That's when State Representative Adam Kinzinger IL (R) stepped in. Lisa and James, Julia's parents, say Kinzinger reached out to the family personally, and the CDC to see if the ship could dock for a longer period of time in Miami. It was only scheduled to stay for four hours before embarking again.

Unfortunately, it was to no avail. The cruise line did not allow Julia to get off the ship. The reason is not transparent at this time, but the Whitcomb's claim the cruise line did not sign necessary papers the CDC needed.

"I'm screaming and shouting and telling them I'm not well," says Julia. "So while the ship has kept me physically healthy, now I'm leaving with effects [that make me] mentally and emotionally sick."

She tells 23 News when her nightmare ends she doubts she will get on a boat again. She also says she did not want to get the Cruise Ship in trouble, because they gave her a place of work and amazing friends, but she says she needed to speak out to escape her nightmare.

The ship left Miami Wednesday evening, and will be at sea again for a minimum of 15 days. Her family is working to keep her spirits up by sending her videos.