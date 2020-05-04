Keeping your business clean and customers safe

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted - employees will slowly return to work. So experts say it is important for businesses to keep workspaces safe and clean.

"When you walk through your house and simply spray a disinfectant on something it is not disinfected it's not even close," said Cory Chalmers, Steri-Clean Inc. founder.

Chalmers says deep cleaning before spraying a disinfectant is the only way to effectively clean surfaces.

"We have to remove what's called biofilms and biofilms are pretty much clusters of germs and bacteria that coat all the surfaces in our homes and offices. If we don't remove these biofilms the Lysol or disinfectant that you are going to try and use can not penetrate the virus," Chalmers said.

Chalmers says when deep cleaning it's also important to use a clean towel and fold it in quarters.

"So you'll use that one quarter for just a couple square foot order and then flip it over," Chalmers said.

"Cleanliness is always a priority for use but never more so than during this pandemic," said Paul Simon, Schnucks spokesperson.

Simon says his company's staff takes extra cleaning precautions.

"We do have PA announcements going on over our internal system reminding our teammates when it's time to clean high touch point areas," Simon said.

If your business has been closed during the pandemic Chalmers says you must properly deep clean your space before reopening.

"The more we can protect our staff and customers from this virus and other germs, that's the best that we can do," Chalmers said.

If you are looking to hire a cleaning company make sure it follows three steps: deep cleaning, spraying a disinfectant and testing the cleaned surfaces to prove it worked.