Iowa governor to open movie theaters, zoos and soon bars

Gov. Reynolds on Wednesday outlined more easing of restrictions in Iowa.

Effective May 22 movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, museums and wedding reception venues will be permitted to reopen with appropriate public health measures in place. Swimming pools will reopen for lap swimming and swimming lessons.

On May 28 bars and other establishments that serve alcohol, but have been limited to carry out and delivery, will be permitted to reopen for indoor or outdoor seating at 50 percent capacity. They must also follow public health measures that restaurants have implemented.

June 1 Iowa schools will be permitted to resume school sponsored activities and learning. This includes high school baseball and softball.

Reynolds said the state is working closely with the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Department of Public Health and Youth Sports Associations to develop a plan to bring other sports opportunities back for the summer.

Additionally, Iowa state parks will be opening all modern restrooms, shower buildings and cabins on May 22 in time for Memorial Day. Campgrounds will be open for all campers including RV's, popups and tent camping, but with stipulations. Youth group camp sites and shelters, lodges, playgrounds, other group camps, museums and visitor centers will remain closed.

Reynolds attributed the easing of restrictions to Iowans and local business owners doing their part to maintain social distancing standards and public health guidelines.

Reynolds said casinos and amusement parks will remain closed.

Over the next week, Gov. Reynolds will announce more changes as the end of the current disaster proclamation approaches May 27.

Original content from KCRG-TV, WIFR's sister station