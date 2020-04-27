Intoxicated woman from Rockford crashes into building then hides from cops, Beloit Police say

Beloit Police say they have arrested 36-year-old Erin Groves, of Rockford, for allegedly crashing her car into a building and then hid from officers early Monday morning.

The accident caused flooding to the first floor of the building, as well as damaging the side of the building and bending a gas line that did not rupture.

Grove was arrested for operating while intoxicated-second offense, operating while revoked, unreasonable and imprudent speed, hit and run, failure to keep vehicle under control, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was later transported to Mercyhealth in Janesville for injuries from the crash.