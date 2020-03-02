‘Inside the Actors Studio’ host James Lipton dies at age 93

(Gray News) - James Lipton, the longtime host of the interview series “Inside the Actors Studio,” has died at the age of 93, his wife told The New York Times on Monday.

James Lipton attends the Friars Club Entertainment Icon Award ceremony honoring Martin Scorsese at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Kedakai Mercedes Lipton said the cause of death was bladder cancer.

Lipton sat across from Hollywood A-listers for 23 years on his show, which aired on Bravo. The setting included an audience of fine arts students for New School in Manhattan and later Pace University.

The show was a hit for the network and among critics, being nominated for 21 Emmys over its lifetime. It won the Emmy for outstanding informational series or special in 2013.

