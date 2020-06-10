Inmate dies inside Whiteside County Jail

A male inmate. in his 50s, was found unresponsive inside the Whiteside County Jail Wednesday, according to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say just after 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to the man but he was unresponsive and not breathing. Deputies began CPR as an ambulance was called.

Emergency crews continued CPR but could not resuscitate the man. During the medical emergency the jail was placed on lock down for a period of time.

The Illinois State Police was called to investigate the death. Officials say the man did have preexisting conditions. An autopsy is pending.