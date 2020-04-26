Incoming mandate raises demand for face coverings

Governor JB Pritzker extended the stay at home order Thursday, and with it came new mandates including the need for Illinois residents to wear masks.

"We have gotten so busy, there are so many men and women who are making masks,” Co-Owner of Quilters Haven Stephanie Gauerke said.

Starting May 1st Illinois residents over the age of two, who are medically able will be required to wear a mask in public spaces where social distancing might not be possible. Quilters in the region say this has caused the need for masks to skyrocket.

"We just have random people calling and saying can you make masks and it has just been amazing because they are so grateful that we are here," Co-Owner of Quilters Haven Cathy Johnson said. "People are screaming they want to make these masks."

When orders began to pile up for masks Gauerke enlisted the help of her son, Daniel and his girlfriend Zoe, who are now filling out orders of their own.

"There's quite a few people who have been like, 'Oh I'll buy a few', and then a couple days later they are like, 'I need six to ten more', and I am just like alright sounds good,” Zoe Horant said. “I have a big box sitting at home of ones I have done and I ship them out to people."

Johnson and Gauerke say 99 percent of their sales at quilters haven have shifted to making masks. Whether it be the fabric, or the protective equipment itself, masks are their new business.

"We're just trying to keep up with our stock because people need so much fabric to make, you know people are making dozens and dozens to hundreds of thousands in their own homes,” Gauerke said.

