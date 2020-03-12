Incoming Chill May Spell Snowflakes in or Near the Stateline

It's surely been a mild start to March, that goes without saying! Each of March's first 12 days have featured above normal temperatures, with the majority of those days seeing temperatures much above normal. That's a trend expected to break soon, as cooler air has begun to spill back into the Stateline Thursday Evening, and will continue to do so over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Wall-to-wall sunshine will offset the cooling effects of breezy northwesterly winds Friday. The end result will be high temperatures very close to, or perhaps even a touch warmer than the 46° we consider to be normal by March 13 standards.

Skies quickly cloud over Friday Night ahead of the Midwest's next weather maker, the fourth storm system to affect our area this week. We'll stay quiet Friday Night and into the first part of Saturday, though increasingly gusty northeasterly winds are to add a discernible chill to the air. Temperatures Saturday may struggle to reach 40° in many spots, with wind chills stuck in the upper 20s for much of the day.

Adding to Saturday's more wintry temperatures will be the prospects for snow in and around the Stateline. While hardly a slam dunk to occur, models continue to strongly hint at there being at least a few flurries or light snow showers, with the most aggressive models even advertising a dusting of accumulation not entirely out of the question. At this juncture, we're leaning heavily against there being accumulating snow here, simply due to the fact that the storm system's energy passes well to the south, and that ground temperatures have warmed significantly over the past several weeks, allowing any snow to melt almost instantaneously on contact. The best chances of sticking snow will be found south of Interstate 80. That said, we should not be at all surprised to see a few snowflakes fly for a few hours Saturday.

Temperatures should begin inching closer to normal Sunday as sunshine returns to the area. More significant warming is due to return to the Stateline next week, with temperatures heading into the upper 40s Monday, reaching 50° Tuesday, and surging well into the 50s, perhaps even flirting with 60° in the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe.