In light of the outbreak, another Stateline city voted to give it's leader more power

Another Stateline city has voted to give its leader extra powers, in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Council members voted tonight to grant increased powers to South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl.

This allows Rehl the ability to not only call for closures and restrictions for the city, but he also can now eliminate fines or prevent the water from being shut off if bills aren't paid.

Rehl says just like any other Stateline city. Times are tough for local businesses and his goal is to help support them during these uncertain times.

"The point is here, you're kind of grateful that our restaurants are providing this drive up service. It's just we gotta become aware of it and utilize it." Rehl said.

