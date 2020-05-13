Illinoisans wearing just underwear more than pro attire to virtual calls

A workplace social network has released survey results revealing Illinois residents have been wearing less makeup, shaving less frequently and dressing more casual.

Fishbowl, a workplace social network for verified employees, released survey results on Wednesday afternoon from those who participate in virtual meetings by working from home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The network recently asked female users of the application “How has your makeup routine changed since work from home started?” and for male users, “Have your shaving habits changed since work from home started?”

When it comes to makeup, more than 54 percent of Illinois women surveyed answered they have completely stopped wearing makeup, while 22.53% have reduced how often they wear it.

For Illinois men who have facial hair, more than 32 percent surveyed answered they have stopped shaving completely while more than 39 percent are shaving less frequently.

Fishbowl users were then asked a third question, "Do you wear pants while on video conference calls?"

In Illinois, more than 12 percent answered with jeans; more than 11 percent answered with "just underwear" compared to the 10 percent national average across all states in the country.

More than 73 percent of Illinois residents surveyed answered with pajamas, sweats, shorts or leggings; and nearly 3 percent answered with professional attire.

You can find survey results for each state here.. More information can be found by following the link here.

Each survey question ran from May 6 through May 10 and were answered by more than 10,000 verified employees at companies such as IBM, JP Morgan, Facebook, McKinsey, Deloitte, Bank of America, Amazon, Edelman, Nike, Google, KPMG and thousands of others, according to a release from Fishbowl.

Illinois was one of 32 states that gave more than 100 responses, according to data provided by the company.