Illinois up to 64 COVID-19 cases, first cases in Central and Southern Illinois

Continuing his daily updates with state health officials, Governor J.B. Pritzker says the amount of COVID-19 cases are still going up. As of Saturday afternoon, Illinois now has 64 cases of the disease.

Pritzker also reported the first cases of the diseases in central and southern Illinois. A Woodford County resident in his 70s and a Cumberland County resident in his 70s both tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, two St. Clair County residents have tested positive – a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s.

Possible exposures and travel histories for the two individuals are still being investigated and public health officials are working to identify and contact all individuals who are close contacts for these two cases.

In addition to cases in Cumberland, DuPage, St. Clair, and Woodford counties, there are seven new cases in Chicago, four in suburban Cook, one in Kane, and one in Lake counties. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of these individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. Public health officials will identify and contact people who are considered close contacts of these cases.

Governor Pritzker today also emphasized that the prevention effort by staying home can potentially save lives with the disease continuing to spread. Pritzker says, “Over the past several days, we have announced aggressive measures to reduce and slow the spread of the virus in Illinois. These are not easy decisions to make and we are not taking them lightly, but we believe these actions will help limit the spread of the virus in our communities and keep our residents safe.”

He also mentioned that staying home is the absolute best thing you can do right now to slow down this disease, but also providing a silver-lining that a light at the end of the tunnel will be here in the near future. "No matter how healthy you feel, if you can, stay home. If you are able to tele-work, do so. If you don’t have to travel, don’t. This isn’t forever. This is a sacrifice in the short-term to help our hospitals, our healthcare workers, our testing labs, and our elderly and vulnerable residents," says Governor Pritzker during the press conference Saturday.

A DuPage County woman in her 60s residing in a long-term care facility has also tested positive. Illinois Department of Public health officials are on the ground and working with the long-term care facility to identify all close contacts and protect the health and safety of all residents and staff at the facility.

Infection control measures are required for all nursing homes, additional vigilance for respiratory illness should be implement as well as increased cleaning, and visitor restrictions are to be implemented. The Illinois Department of Public Health has guidance for long-term care facilities on its website​ to assist facilities take proactive steps to ensure the health and safety of their workers, patients and families.

For information about how you, your school, workplace, and community can prepare, please visit Preventing COVID-19 Spread in Communities​. For general questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.