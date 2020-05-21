Illinois unemployment rate raises to over 16%

The Illinois unemployment rate jumped 12.2% to a total of 16.4%, losing around 762,000 jobs.

This is the highest rate of unemployment on record dating back to 1976, when current employment measurements began. Illinois' unemployment rate was just under 2% higher than the national average.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on our economy, as has been the case in states across the nation,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “As we move to safely reopen much of our economy, we are focused on ensuring working families and small business have the resources they need to recover, and we urge the federal government to step up and provide additional relief.”

An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.