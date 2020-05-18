Illinois surpasses 96,000 total COVID-19 cases, more than 600,000 tested

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,294 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 additional deaths.

- Coles County: 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 1 female 80s, 10 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s

- Kendall County: 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 male 50s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 96,485 cases, including 4,234 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,297 specimens for a total of 603,241. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 9-15, 2020 is 14%.